Bonds range-bound after ECB message promises subdued yields

South African bonds were slightly weaker at midday on Friday, as the market awaited new direction from Davos, following the European Central Bank’s (ECB) largely dovish message on Thursday.

The focus is now expected to turn to a speech by US President Donald Trump in Davos, expected at 3pm South African time.

Trump’s speech will be closely watched by the markets for clues on the future of US trade policy. Earlier comments had it that the Trump administration favoured a weaker dollar.

ECB president Mario Draghi was upbeat on the growth prospects in the eurozone, but less sanguine about higher inflation on the firmer euro. Inflation must pick up before the ECB becomes more confident about the further unwinding of its quantitative easing policies, a prelude to higher interest rates.

"Taking all this into account, bonds are likely to be range-bound for the rest of the year," Franklin Templeton analyst David Zahn said in a note, adding that yields might rise slightly, "but we would not expect any substantial increase without inflation coming back more strongly."

At 11.31am, the R186 was bid at 8.42% from 8.39% and the R207 at 7.045% from 7.015%. The rand was at R11.8573 to the dollar from R11.9119.

If the rand firms further against the dollar over the short term, lower local bonds yields could be in the offing as yields fall on firmer prices. But for now, analysts reckon yields on local bonds could be bottoming out.