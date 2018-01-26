Bond rally marks end of era, but bear is still hibernating

Trade protectionism with Donald Trump and the renegotiation of Nafta – and trade tariffs with China — those are potentially inflationary; you may begin to see a more conventional response to tighter labour market conditions in terms of wages and inflation, and central banks have kept policy cheap and easy for a long time and are beginning to get uncomfortable about that.

So there are quite a lot of near-term effects which should cause bond yields to rise.

Louise Yamada, a technical analyst famous on Wall Street, advises people to get out of any bond that is longer dated than two years. Is that a message you’d agree with?

If you think yields are going to go sideways or higher, returns are going to be disappointing for a while. And also the ability of bonds to provide protection in an equity bear market will be more constrained by current valuations. You probably want to be a bit more practical rather than strategic in terms of positioning in bonds now. You buy them when they’ve sold off to a reasonable degree — say 100 basis points. People shouldn’t be panicking and sell everything.

If bond yields do go much higher – say up to 6% as Jeff Grundlach, another bond expert suggests [by 2021] – will that tempt people back in to buy bonds for the yields?

I think people need to be realistic: the message I’m trying to get across is that in a big picture, secular environment, we don’t think yields are going to rise a lot. Until inflation starts to pick up in a more persistent way and unless growth accelerates in a more persistent way and unless central banks believe they can tighten more persistently, we are probably not very far from fair value in markets like the US where 30-year yields are trading close to 3%.

If you’re earning 3% on a 30-year bond, is that reasonable value? It’s probably OK. People have to get used to the fact that we’re in a low-yielding world.

For a lay person, what does that mean if you’re invested in equities — does it actually mean anything yet?

From a portfolio construction point of view, it probably means the bond weighting you have in the future should be lower. Also people need to recognise that equity returns will probably be lower in the future.... They have also become more expensive.

Is there a risk that all asset classes [will] crumble under the weight of their own debt?

I think that’s a pretty bearish scenario. I don’t think debt [levels] are unmanageable.

One of the themes that people are talking about, and you should be careful about anything that’s becoming accepted wisdom, is the risk of a "melt-up" in equities – they rally even further. You could make a fairly strong assertion that it is quite likely that returns on a five-to 10-year horizon across most assets will be significantly lower than in the past, but what we don’t know is how that lower return will manifest itself. So, is it a big sell-off followed by a reasonable rally? A fairly flat set of markets? A gradual derating? … I don’t know the answer to that.