ON THE SPOT
Bond rally marks end of era, but bear is still hibernating
When bond guru Bill Gross tweets, the world — at least the world of capital — takes notice. "Bond bear market confirmed," said Gross, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson. Commentators such as Ambrose Evans-Pritchard reckon the end to a 35-year rally in bonds signals "nothing less than a regime change". But will this be an initially imperceptible shift or had investors better start preparing themselves?
BD asked Investec’s head of multi-asset income, John Stopford, what he thinks.
Bill Gross declares bond bear market as 10-year Treasury yield tops 2.55%
I think the bull market is over; what I’m less clear about is whether the bear market has begun. Given the bull market lasted 35 years or so, they’re not fast-changing dynamics.
There’s scope for a cyclical sell-off in bonds but to get a more secular, multiyear bear market, the things that caused bond yields to rally over the past 35 years have to start moving consistently in the opposite direction, and some of those are hard to turn around quickly.
The three key drivers of the bull market have been a decline in trend growth rates globally, and some of that is linked to things like demographics, which are very slow-moving.
Ageing populations, as the baby boomers go from working age to retirement, those kinds of things are hard to replicate. The debt burden the global economy is struggling under is also part of that, and the ability of economies to continue to borrow to fund growth is more constrained.
The other key driver has been the collapse of inflation and that’s partly been about the focus of monetary policy, partly supply-side shocks – like labour supply, the expanded production of emerging markets [and] a shift towards service [economies] and innovation in technology. Those are powerful disinflationary forces.
Trade protectionism with Donald Trump and the renegotiation of Nafta – and trade tariffs with China — those are potentially inflationary; you may begin to see a more conventional response to tighter labour market conditions in terms of wages and inflation, and central banks have kept policy cheap and easy for a long time and are beginning to get uncomfortable about that.
So there are quite a lot of near-term effects which should cause bond yields to rise.
Louise Yamada, a technical analyst famous on Wall Street, advises people to get out of any bond that is longer dated than two years. Is that a message you’d agree with?
If you think yields are going to go sideways or higher, returns are going to be disappointing for a while. And also the ability of bonds to provide protection in an equity bear market will be more constrained by current valuations. You probably want to be a bit more practical rather than strategic in terms of positioning in bonds now. You buy them when they’ve sold off to a reasonable degree — say 100 basis points. People shouldn’t be panicking and sell everything.
If bond yields do go much higher – say up to 6% as Jeff Grundlach, another bond expert suggests [by 2021] – will that tempt people back in to buy bonds for the yields?
I think people need to be realistic: the message I’m trying to get across is that in a big picture, secular environment, we don’t think yields are going to rise a lot. Until inflation starts to pick up in a more persistent way and unless growth accelerates in a more persistent way and unless central banks believe they can tighten more persistently, we are probably not very far from fair value in markets like the US where 30-year yields are trading close to 3%.
If you’re earning 3% on a 30-year bond, is that reasonable value? It’s probably OK. People have to get used to the fact that we’re in a low-yielding world.
For a lay person, what does that mean if you’re invested in equities — does it actually mean anything yet?
From a portfolio construction point of view, it probably means the bond weighting you have in the future should be lower. Also people need to recognise that equity returns will probably be lower in the future.... They have also become more expensive.
Is there a risk that all asset classes [will] crumble under the weight of their own debt?
I think that’s a pretty bearish scenario. I don’t think debt [levels] are unmanageable.
One of the themes that people are talking about, and you should be careful about anything that’s becoming accepted wisdom, is the risk of a "melt-up" in equities – they rally even further. You could make a fairly strong assertion that it is quite likely that returns on a five-to 10-year horizon across most assets will be significantly lower than in the past, but what we don’t know is how that lower return will manifest itself. So, is it a big sell-off followed by a reasonable rally? A fairly flat set of markets? A gradual derating? … I don’t know the answer to that.
