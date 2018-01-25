South African futures weaker despite higher Dow and late gains on the JSE

South African futures were weaker on Thursday, while a late surge in banking shares helped the JSE all share close marginally higher after trading lower for most of the day.

The Dow was up 0.35% soon after the JSE’s close, while European markets were weaker, with the FTSE 100 down 0.31% and the DAX 30 1.17%.

Rand hedges were under pressure for most of the day, with Naspers down nearly 3% at one stage, before paring some of its losses toward the close.

The all share closed 0.10% higher at 61,684.80 points, with the top 40 flat. Banks rose 2.1, the gold index 0.99%, financials 0.97%, property 0.57%, food and drug retailers 0.44%, and resources 0.39%. Industrials lost 0.46% and platinums 0.4%.

At 5.56pm, the rand was at R11.8375 to the dollar, while the euro was at $1.2522 from $1.2408, after firming to $1.2538 during the day.

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged on Thursday. ECB president Mario Draghi’s comments at the following press conference were taken by investors as "hawkish", said James Athey, a fund manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"The ECB’s got a bit more confidence in inflation and Draghi has not rowed back on any of the more bullish prognosis bandied around for the region lately," he told Dow Jones Newswires.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.36% to 54,790 points. The number of contracts traded was 13,417 from Wednesday’s 11,371.