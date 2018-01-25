South African bonds soften but improve from worst levels of the day

South African bonds were a little weaker on Thursday afternoon, but off their worst intraday levels, after some positive local news and a decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep interest rates on hold.

The eurozone’s main lending rate was left unchanged at 0%, as expected, with the ECB also deciding not to alter its forward guidance for monetary policy tightening.

Focus will now turn to a media conference by ECB officials scheduled for 3.30pm, with analysts expecting some commentary on the recent weakness of the dollar to the euro.

Earlier, Statistics SA’s producer price index for December came in at 5.2%, also as expected.

Terms of reference for a much-anticipated judicial inquiry into state capture were also published on the day. The inquiry will be run according to guidelines set down by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, and will probe corruption and fraud in the public sector and in all organs of state, including the Presidency.

Analysts had said the rand would find some support if the inquiry was in line with Madonsela’s recommendations.

News from Davos also suggested Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was saying the right things regarding economic reform and renewal of leadership structures, as investor confidence in SA was rising, TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.37% from 8.35% and the R207 at 6.985% from 6.97%.

The rand was at R11.9095 from R11.8561.