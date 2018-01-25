Rand starts the day with a dip under R11.90/$

After cracking R12 to the dollar on Wednesday, the rand was trading comfortably under R11.90 on Thursday morning.

It was at R11.86 to the dollar, R14.75 to the euro and R16.95 to the pound at 6.45am.

Judging from the rand’s strong performance — along with the JSE managing to swim against a red tide on Wednesday to move further into record territory — Team SA, led by Cyril Ramaphosa, is impressing international fund managers in Davos.

Asian markets continued Wednesday’s slide on Thursday morning, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index down 1.2%, Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index down 0.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 0.3%.

The Anglo American family, which includes Kumba Iron Ore and Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), is scheduled to publish December quarter production reports on Thursday.

Adapt IT said on January 17 it expected to report on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December grew between 20% and 25%.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release December’s producer price index (PPI) and November’s export and import unit value indices at 11.30am, and December’s contract price adjustment provisions work group indices at 12pm.

Much as Wednesday’s annual change in consumer price index (CPI) for December showed an acceleration to 4.7% from November’s 4.6% due to fuel price increases, December’s farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in PPI, is expected to have accelerated slightly to 5.2% from November’s 5.1%.

Producer inflation tends to swing more wildly than consumer inflation because retailers tend to try to keep prices "sticky" by averaging out the rises and falls in what farmers and factories charge.