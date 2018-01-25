Rand pares overnight gains as market awaits European Central Bank

The rand was slightly softer shortly before noon on Thursday, after posting overnight gains against the dollar.

Analysts have cited a number of factors for the dollar’s bear market, the latest being comments from US officials that President Donald Trump’s administration was in favour of a weaker greenback.

Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler said one of the stories floating around regarding dollar weakness was that the dollar sell-off was due to the Chinese central bank recycling reserve holdings.

China could be re-weighting its assets to become more aligned with a floor in European interest rates‚ and possible stagnation in US inflation‚ he said.