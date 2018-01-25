Rand pares overnight gains as market awaits European Central Bank
The rand was slightly softer shortly before noon on Thursday, after posting overnight gains against the dollar.
Analysts have cited a number of factors for the dollar’s bear market, the latest being comments from US officials that President Donald Trump’s administration was in favour of a weaker greenback.
Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler said one of the stories floating around regarding dollar weakness was that the dollar sell-off was due to the Chinese central bank recycling reserve holdings.
China could be re-weighting its assets to become more aligned with a floor in European interest rates‚ and possible stagnation in US inflation‚ he said.
Global focus is on the European Central Bank, which will announce its latest monetary policy stance at about 3pm SA-time.
Local focus is on the producer price index,
Markets will also watch for the release by the Department of Justice of the terms of reference into the inquiry into state capture.
If the terms of reference are as narrow as set by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, the rand is likely to find more support, TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said.
At 11.30am the rand was at R11.9022 to the dollar from R11.8551, at R14.7814 to the euro from R14.7095 and at R16.9678 to the pound from R16.8809.
The euro was at $1.2421 from $1.2408.
Please sign in or register to comment.