Rand hits R11.85/$ as dollar retreats against euro

The rand was slightly weaker from firmer overnight levels against the dollar on Thursday morning, as the dollar continued to slide against the euro.

The rand was also softer against the euro and the pound.

The dollar was sharply weaker against other major currencies, including the yen and pound.

President Donald Trump’s administration signalled that it preferred a weaker dollar on Wednesday, setting off reverberations in global currency markets, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Past US administrations had typically tiptoed around the subject of a weaker dollar, fearful that explicit views might affect interest rates or scramble cross-border commerce, the newswire said.