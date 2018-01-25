Rand hedges weigh on JSE as dollar continues to slip

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning as rand hedges — including market heavyweight Naspers — weighed on the local bourse, offsetting gains in most indices.

The rand was slightly softer on Thursday morning, after overnight gains, but was still trading below R11.90/$.

Dollar weakness has lifted the rand and locally focused stocks. It has also boosted miners, which tend to gain due to a slight lift in demand for commodities.

Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler said one of the stories floating around regarding dollar weakness was that the dollar sell-off was due to the Chinese central bank recycling reserve holdings.

China could be re-weighting its assets to become more aligned with a floor in European interest rates, and possible stagnation in US inflation, he said.

The local focus on Thursday will be on the Statistics SA’s producer price index, due at 11.30am.

At about 3pm the European Central Bank will announce its latest monetary policy stance, which could change the mood on global currency markets.

At 9.33am the JSE all share index was off 0.34% at 61,412.6 points and the top 40 was down 0.42%.

Among the gainers, banks were up 1.17% and resources 0.46%. Industrials fell 1.04%.

Anglo American was up 0.3% at R298.88, having earlier released its production report for the quarter to end-December. The diversified global miner said it was pleased with its results. Also in the Anglo stable, Kumba Iron Ore was up 1.53% at R355.44 and Anglo American Platinum added 0.19% to R370.19.

Rand hedges British American Tobacco had fallen 0.91% to R844.02, Anheuser-Busch InBev 0.47% to R1,365.01 and Richemont 0.38% to R112.60.

Naspers was off 2.49% to R3,607.75.

Woolworths had shed 1.95% to R64.39, having informed investors after markets closed on Wednesday that it had impaired the value of Australian department store chain David Jones by nearly R7bn.

At the same time the DAX 30 in Europe was 1.07% lower.

Platinum had gained 0.45% to $1,018.36 an ounce and gold 0.45% to $1,360.92, while Brent crude was flat at $670.79.