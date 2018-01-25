MARKET WRAP: JSE closes flat as rand hedges fall but banks gain

The JSE closed marginally higher on Thursday in choppy trade as industrials and platinums dragged the market lower, but a late recovery in banks offset those losses.

Standard Bank led gains in its sector, up 3.37% to a record high R207.90, with FirstRand ending the day at near-record levels.

The rand was steady against the dollar after the greenback weakened to $1.2538 to the euro, before recovering in late trade on the European Central Bank (ECB) decision to keep interest rates on hold.

Rand hedges were generally weaker, but off their intra-day worst levels.

Sasol was one of the star performers on the day, climbing almost 5% to R460.68, despite Brent crude trading flat at $70 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.10% higher at 61,684.80 points, with the top 40 flat. Banks rose 2.1, the gold index 0.99%, financials 0.97%, property 0.57%, food and drug retailers 0.44%, and resources 0.39%. Industrials lost 0.46% and platinums 0.4%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco slid 2.59% to R829.74 and Richemont 1.12% to R111.76.

Anglo American fell 1.17% to R294.51 after releasing its production update for its quarter to end-December.

Woolworths dropped 2.13% to R64.27 after having been down as much as 11.7% earlier in the day. It informed shareholders late on Wednesday it had impaired the value of its Australian department store chain David Jones by nearly R7bn.

Bidvest jumped 5.05% to R241.07, and is now up 15.78% so far this week.

At 6.14pm, the rand was at R11.8397 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R11.8551. It reached an intra-day best level of R11.8064.

In its December meeting minutes, the ECB alluded to the fact that forward guidance could be revisited early this year and that it would need to evolve gradually, which had resulted in speculation that the message could become more hawkish earlier than expected.

Draghi reiterated on Thursday that the ECB was monitoring the euro’s strength, which will make it more difficult to reach the bank’s 2% inflation target.

Local bonds were a little weaker with the R186 bid at 8.40% from 8.35%. Earlier, Statistics SA reported December’s producer price index (PPI) at 5.2%, as expected.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.6637% from 2.6479%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.36% to 54,790 points. The number of contracts traded was 13‚417 from Wednesday’s 11‚371.