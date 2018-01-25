JSE unchanged at lower levels as rand tests new resistance

The JSE was unchanged at midday on Thursday from its weaker opening, as rand hedges continued to be on the back foot as a result of the stronger rand.

Naspers was down nearly 3% and Richemont almost 2% as the rand steadied at about R11.90/$ after earlier firming to R11.84. This followed on a marginal comeback in the dollar after hitting a three-year low of $1.2459 earlier.

Technical analysis showed that the next resistance level for the rand was at R11.70/$, after breaking through R11.95.

The market was focusing on the Dow opening later in the afternoon. The Dow came back in late trade on Wednesday, closing 0.16% up after opening strongly.

Concern about a trade war with China had been allayed somewhat after China’s ministry of commerce attempted to cool the situation by saying it hoped to handle friction with the US in the proper manner, FxPro analysts said

This followed the Trump administration’s introduction of a number of higher trade tariffs on the importation of Chinese goods to the US.

"China doesn’t want an escalation of trade spats with the US, but the outlook for trade friction in 2018 is still severe," FxPro said.

The market was also awaiting the outcome of the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) first policy meeting of the year.

While economic growth in Europe continues to follow a positive trajectory, stubbornly low levels of inflation remain a headache for policy makers.

"There is a growing sense of anticipation and excitement as an aggressively appreciating euro complicates the ECB’s efforts to hit the 2% inflation target," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Although markets widely expect the ECB to leave monetary policy unchanged in January, much of the action and volatility may be created during ECB president Mario Draghi’s media conference on Thursday afternoon, he said.

European markets were mixed, after Asian markets closed weaker. The FTSE 100 was up 0.14% and the DAX 30 lost 0.16%.

At 12.02pm the all share was 0.32% lower at 61,427.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 had dropped 0.51%. Industrials were 1.05% lower.

Banks added 1.2%, the gold index 0.88% and financials 0.56%.

Anglo American was 0.57% off at R296.30 as the market mulled the group’s production report for the quarter to end-December, released in the morning.

Sasol jumped 2.84% to R451.89 as the Brent crude price stabilised above $70 a barrel.

Steinhoff plunged 7.45% to R6.96.

Woolworths shed 2.04% to R64.33. It informed the market that it had impaired the value of Australian department store chain David Jones by nearly R7bn.