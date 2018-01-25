JSE closes flat as rand hedges slip, offsetting broad-based gains

A bearish dollar market again provided the JSE with direction on Thursday, with gains in most indices being offset by losses by Naspers and other rand hedges.

Positive sentiment towards SA and a generally weaker dollar environment has boosted shares in companies with a local focus, with the JSE’s mid-cap index up 3.51% so far this week.

A number of factors have weakened the greenback, which remains at three-year lows to the euro. Earlier the European Central Bank (ECB) struck what many said was a dovish tone, although the euro again gained to the dollar, hitting $1.25 for the first time since 2014.

This was due to ECB head Mario Draghi’s comments regarding the strong eurozone economy, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Woolworths dropped 2.13% to R64.27 after having been down as much as 11.7% earlier in the day. It informed shareholders late on Wednesday that it had impaired the value of its Australian department store chain David Jones by nearly R7bn.

Kumba Iron Ore surged 7.13% to R375.07, having earlier delivered a market-pleasing production update for the last quarter of 2017.

The all share added 0.1% to 61,684.8 points while the top 40 was flat. Banks gained 2.1% and financials 0.97%. Industrials fell 0.46%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco slid 2.59% to R829.74 and Richemont 1.12% to R111.76.

Standard Bank rose 3.37% to R207.90, a record high, Capitec 3.41% to R1,069.30 and Nedbank 2.38% to R280.

Anglo American fell 1.17% to R294.51, after releasing its production update for its quarter to end-December.

Bidvest jumped 5.05% to R241.07, and is now up 15.78% so far this week.

Trading ex-dividend, Lewis was up 6.5% to R31.95, and is now up 32.57% so far this week. The company released a trading update for the quarter to end-December on Monday in which it reported 9.8% growth in sales compared to the prior period.

Resilient lost 0.08% to R127.40 ahead of the release of its results for the six months to end-December on Friday. The company declared a dividend of 270.22c in the prior comparative period.

Adapt IT surged 5.24% to R8.63, after earlier saying headline earnings per share grew 22% to 29.7c in the six months to end-December.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.25%, while European markets were under pressure, with the DAX 30 having fallen 1%, the FTSE 100 0.4% and the CAC 40 0.48%.

At the same time platinum had added 0.47% to R1,018.48 an ounce while gold was off 0.19% to $1,355.74/oz.