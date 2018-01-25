Gold holds steady as greenback weakens
Bengaluru — Gold prices held firm on Thursday, near the one-and-a-half-year highs hit in the previous session, as the dollar closed in on a three-year low in the wake of comments by US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin that he welcomed a weaker currency.
Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,357.25 an ounce at 1.09am GMT. It rose more than 1% on Wednesday to hit its highest since August 5, 2016 at $1,361.81.
US gold futures were mostly unchanged at $1,356.50.
The dollar slumped after Mnuchin told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday: "Obviously a weaker dollar is good for us as it relates to trade and opportunities."
His comments were seen by markets as a departure from traditional US currency policy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hit its weakest since December 2014 at 89.158 on Thursday, matching a more than three-year-low touched on Wednesday.
Markets’ immediate focus is on the European Central Bank’s policy-setting meeting later in the global day, as markets look for any signs that the central bank is worried about the rapidly appreciating euro.
The eurozone economy may be roaring ahead but a rapidly strengthening currency could lead ECB president Mario Draghi to pour cold water on the view that the bank is speeding towards an interest rate hike.
Zimbabwe’s full-year gold production rose to 24.8 tonnes in 2017 from 22.7 tonnes the previous year, the central bank’s refining and printing subsidiary said on Wednesday.
Democratic Republic of Congo’s new proposed mining code, which the industry has warned will stifle investment in the copper and cobalt-rich nation, sailed through the Senate without opposition late on Wednesday.
Reuters
