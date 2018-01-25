Gold holds steady as greenback weakens

Bengaluru — Gold prices held firm on Thursday, near the one-and-a-half-year highs hit in the previous session, as the dollar closed in on a three-year low in the wake of comments by US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin that he welcomed a weaker currency.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,357.25 an ounce at 1.09am GMT. It rose more than 1% on Wednesday to hit its highest since August 5, 2016 at $1,361.81.

US gold futures were mostly unchanged at $1,356.50.

The dollar slumped after Mnuchin told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday: "Obviously a weaker dollar is good for us as it relates to trade and opportunities."

His comments were seen by markets as a departure from traditional US currency policy.