Bonds track weaker rand, lacking energy due to Eskom
South African bonds were softer shortly before noon on Thursday, tracking a weaker rand, but failing to respond to the local unit’s overnight gains.
The rand firmed overnight as the dollar slid against the euro, under pressure from a range of international factors.
The dollar weakness has given the rand a timely boost, but there was still some concern that the Eskom saga may not be resolved timeously, and that the February budget may not have all the necessary attributes to stave off the Moody’s downgrade, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.
Eskom is facing the prospect of a 14-day recall on its $3.75bn loan‚ which could trigger a recall on its total debt of R350bn. Should Eskom fail to pay back the money, the government would become liable, and would have to issue more debt.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is due to meet with the World Bank at Davos in Switzerland, following which, Eskom could be at the receiving end of a default letter, reports have suggested.
At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.40% from 8.35% and the R207 was at 7.02% from 6.97%.
The rand was at R11.90 from R11.85.
