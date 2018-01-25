Bonds track weaker rand, lacking energy due to Eskom

South African bonds were softer shortly before noon on Thursday, tracking a weaker rand, but failing to respond to the local unit’s overnight gains.

The rand firmed overnight as the dollar slid against the euro, under pressure from a range of international factors.

The dollar weakness has given the rand a timely boost, but there was still some concern that the Eskom saga may not be resolved timeously, and that the February budget may not have all the necessary attributes to stave off the Moody’s downgrade, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.