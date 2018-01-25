Markets

Bonds track weaker rand, lacking energy due to Eskom

25 January 2018 - 12:40 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were softer shortly before noon on Thursday, tracking a weaker rand, but failing to respond to the local unit’s overnight gains.

The rand firmed overnight as the dollar slid against the euro, under pressure from a range of international factors.

The dollar weakness has given the rand a timely boost, but there was still some concern that the Eskom saga may not be resolved timeously, and that the February budget may not have all the necessary attributes to stave off the Moody’s downgrade, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Cleanse Eskom of thieves

The clean-up of the few rotten apples on the executive floor of Eskom would be in vain if the utility does not cleanse itself of the undesirables in ...
Opinion
5 hours ago

Eskom is facing the prospect of a 14-day recall on its $3.75bn loan‚ which could trigger a recall on its total debt of R350bn. Should Eskom fail to pay back the money, the government would become liable, and would have to issue more debt.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is due to meet with the World Bank at Davos in Switzerland, following which, Eskom could be at the receiving end of a default letter, reports have suggested.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.40% from 8.35% and the R207 was at 7.02% from 6.97%.

The rand was at R11.90 from R11.85.

MORE MARKET NEWS

Rand pares overnight gains as market awaits European Central Bank

Analysts have cited a number of factors for the dollar’s bear market, the latest being comments from US officials that Trump’s ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Rand’s rally takes the shine off a strong gold price for SA miners

‘Rand strength is the flip side of an improving economy, but it’s causing headwinds to miners because of costs going up’
Markets
5 hours ago

Rand hedges weigh on JSE as dollar continues to slip

Weakness in heavyweights like Naspers and AB InBev undermined an otherwise buoyant mood, with miners benefiting as the greenback’s losses ...
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold holds steady as greenback weakens

Markets’ immediate focus is on the European Central Bank’s policy-setting meeting later in the day
Markets
7 hours ago

Oil at three-year high after US inventories fall for 10th week running

Opec-led output cuts are having the desired effect of creating a tighter market, while a weaker dollar is also contributing to higher crude prices
Markets
7 hours ago

Asian shares steady near record highs, but Trump casts a shadow over market

Concern about US protectionism is giving some investors pause, while US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s comments are keeping the dollar down
Markets
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand hits R11.85/$ as dollar retreats against euro
Markets
2.
Rand steady below R12 to the dollar, benefited by ...
Markets
3.
Rand starts the day with a dip under R11.90/$
Markets
4.
Rand’s rally takes the shine off a strong gold ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE reaches another record on firmer ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: What will Davos make of Donald Trump?
Markets

WATCH: Do complacent markets put us in dangerous territory?
Markets

WATCH: SA Inc makes a splash in Davos
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.