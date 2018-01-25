Asian shares steady near record highs, but Trump casts a shadow over market

Tokyo — Asian stocks held near a record high on Thursday though concern about the Trump administration’s protectionist stance cast a shadow over financial markets.

The dollar struggled after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin welcomed a weaker currency.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat after hitting a record peak for the ninth session in a row.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.9%, hit by the dollar’s decline against the yen.

MSCI ACWI, the index provider’s broadest gauge of the world’s stock markets, boosted its gains for the month to 6.5%.

It has registered declines on only two days so far this year, amid optimism over an extended growth spurt in the global economy and solid earnings.

A Reuters poll of more than 500 economists showed the global economy is expected to grow at the fastest pace since 2010.

The upbeat mood, however, has come up against renewed fear of protectionism after US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose steep import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels earlier in the week.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, hinted at action against China, saying US trade authorities were investigating whether there was a case for taking action over China’s infringements of intellectual property.

Trump is scheduled to speak in Davos on Thursday.