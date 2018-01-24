Stronger rand keeps JSE gains in check

The JSE was modestly higher by lunchtime on Wednesday, with a stronger local currency keeping big rand-hedge stocks in check.

The local currency traded below R12 to the dollar for the first time in two-and-half years, hurting shares in larger companies such as Naspers and Richemont.

Financial stocks and other locally focused shares extended gains, however, with the strengthening currency helping to brighten their outlook.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop said positive messaging from SA’s delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, boosted the rand. These included ending corruption; repairing state-owned utility governance and the general health of public finances; maintaining key institutional strengths; and promoting economic growth, Bishop said in a note.

The all share was up 0.13% to 61,554.30 points at lunchtime, hovering in record territory. Banks pushed to records highs, while resources rebounded slightly from recent lows.

Gold stocks, in particular, were well supported thanks to a weaker dollar, which boosted the gold price, more than offsetting the effect of the stronger rand.

Europe’s leading markets were moderately weaker at midday, partly affected by the stronger euro. In the case of the Germany’s DAX 30, though, consolidation could also be a factor after the benchmark index hit a record high on Tuesday.

Earlier, Asian stocks settled mostly higher, with the exception of Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, which was hurt by a stronger yen.

FirstRand was up 2.85% to record high of R71.10, stretching gains to nearly 7% since the start of the month. Sanlam rose 2.07% to R92.07.

Mr Price was up 2.78% to R277.51 and Truworths 1.93% to R99.17. But scandal-hit Steinhoff shed 6.76% to R7.31 in continuation of the volatility that has been in play since December, when it admitted to "accounting irregularities".

Lewis was up 3.85% to R29.70 and Spar 2.68% to R207.89.

Telkom leapt 5.06% to R52.74 and EOH 3.81% to R66.46, but MTN lost 1.8% to R136.66.

Naspers, which is the highest-priced share on the local market, shed 1.29% to R3,701.

Bidvest rose 3.66% to R223.63 and Imperial Holdings 3.22% to R281.48. Investment group PSG surged 6.47% to R278.96 and Brait 5.32% to R40.38.