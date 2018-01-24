Rand steady below R12 to the dollar, benefited by a host of factors

The rand was stable below R12 to the dollar on Wednesday afternoon, tracking a firmer euro, while a number of other factors combined to boost the local unit.

Global risk-on trade has seen major global equity markets extend record highs, while local sentiment has been buoyed by positive commentary from South African officials in Davos.

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday there was renewed optimism for SA’s economic outlook in 2018. "People now see SA as a big opportunity," reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Senior ANC delegates to the conference have also spoken positively about cracking down on corruption, seen as a key risk to SA’s sovereign credit status. The Department of Justice also said on Wednesday that the terms of reference for its judicial inquiry into state capture will be published on Thursday.

The euro, which the rand usually tracks, firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, following data that showed accelerated growth in the eurozone economy.

The IHS Markit composite purchasing managers index reached its highest level in almost 12 years.

The dollar was under further pressure due to new comments from US officials that hinted at further tariffs, as the administration of President Donald Trump implements its "America first" trade policy.

The rand last got to current levels in May 2015, but rand strength on its own would not herald interest-rate cuts, said Investec Bank economist Annabel Bishop. The Bank would wait for signs of sustained currency strength, and the risks to the rand remained.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.9693 to the dollar from R12.0333, at R14.7691 to the euro from R14.7987, and at R16.9388 to the pound from R16.8456.

The euro was at $1.2339 from $1.2298.