MARKET WRAP: JSE reaches another record on firmer rand

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday as retailers and financials carried the day, while rocketing gold added to the momentum, with the all share closing at a new high.

The stronger rand supported shares in companies with a local focus, while global miners were also higher on stronger commodity prices, which tend to rise in a higher global-growth environment.

Gold shares rose on the weaker dollar, which fell to its worst level in three years against a surging euro. The local market was buoyed by a strong opening on Wall Street, and despite softer European markets.

Structurally, the upward trend remained unchallenged but US risk assets continued to be "much overbought", said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts.

The JSE all share closed 0.24% higher at 61,623.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.10%. The gold index gained 3.86%, general retailers 1.42%, resources 0.95%, financials 0.83%, and platinums 0.45%. Industrials lost 0.28%.

Diversified miner Glencore was up 2.09% to R67.48 and Anglo American 2.29% to R298. The Anglo American stable of companies is expected to release production reports for the fourth quarter on Thursday. Within it, Kumba Iron Ore lost 2.21% to R350.10 and Anglo American Platinum 1.4% to R369.48.

AngloGold Ashanti surged 6.11% to R139.03 and Gold Fields 3.66% to R52.44.

Reinet Investments rose 2.15% to R273 after earlier reporting its net asset value grew by 5.5% to €5.7bn in the quarter to end-December. Brait was up 5.27% to R40.36 and PSG 4.96% to R275.

The rand was at R11.9475 to the dollar soon after the JSE’s close, after reaching a two-and-half year best level of R11.9248 in intra-day trade.

The dollar was under further pressure due to comments from US officials that hinted at further tariffs, as the Trump administration implements its "America first" trade policy.

The stronger local currency will help curb inflation, which the Reserve Bank has forecast to average 4.9% in 2018, better than its previous projection of 5.2%.

The euro, which the rand usually tracks, firmed against the dollar, following the release of data that showed accelerated growth in the eurozone economy.

Local bonds were stronger, with the R186 last bid at 8.36%. The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.6534% from 2.6144%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.21% to 55‚021 points. The number of contracts traded was 11‚371 from Tuesday’s 13‚889.