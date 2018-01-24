JSE opens flat as rand makes another attempt at R12/$

The JSE opened flat on Wednesday, as the market awaited direction from the rand, which made another attempt on R12/$ on a weaker dollar.

Gold stocks were the top performers at the opening, with property also stronger after closing higher for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday.

Spot gold was flat $1.343.07/oz.

Stocks benefiting from a stronger rand, such as banks and retailers, were higher, while industrials softened on Naspers, as rand hedges were mixed.

The weaker dollar was driven by renewed positive data out of the eurozone. Consumer confidence in the region rose by 1.3 points in January, which was well above the market consensus of 0.6 points and the highest level since August 2000.

The Dow closed flat on Tuesday. Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 down 0.76% and the Hang Seng rising 0.13%.

At 9.32am the all share was 0.06% higher at 61,511.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 was also 0.06% higher. The gold index rose 2.02%, banks 0.55%, property 0.46%, platinums 0.45% and general retailers 0.43%. Industrials were 0.24% lower.

AngloGold Ashanti was up 2.66% to R134.51.

Lonmin was down 0.99% to R14.01.

Standard Bank was up 0.58% at a record R204.18.

Steinhoff lost 2.04% to R7.68. Lewis added 4.65% to after a strong trading update on Tuesday.

Resilient was up 1.12% to R127.97, Greenbay 3.59% to R2.02 and Nepi Rockcastle 0.11% to R170.57.

Naspers shed 0.78% to R3,720.91.

Ascendis Health dropped 2.65% to R13.60 amid reports that Viceroy Research had also investigated the group, similar to Steinhoff.