JSE likely to take a breather on Wednesday after breaking records on Tuesday

The JSE looks likely to take a breather on Wednesday after breaking records on Tuesday, judging by Asian markets.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 0.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.28%. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index, however, was up 0.43% and Wellington’s NZX 50 index was up 0.2%.

The JSE’s all share index reached a new high of 61,621 points on Tuesday, and closed 0.68% higher at 61,475 points.

The top 40, however, failed to beat the 55,192-point record set on November 21, closing 0.66% higher at 54,521 points.

The rand continued flirting with breaking under R12/$ on Wednesday, a strength last seen in May 2015.

The rand was at R12.03 against the dollar, R14.83 to the euro and R16.88 to the pound at 7am.

Inflation will be in the spotlight on Wednesday, with Statistics SA scheduled to release December’s consumer price index (CPI) at 10am.

A poll done by Trading Economics found the consensus is inflation, as measured by the annual change in CPI, increased slightly to 4.7% from 4.6% in November.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan’s forecast for December inflation tallies with the consensus.

"With the inclusion of the December forecast, CPI inflation is expected to have averaged 5.3% in 2017. This would be a moderation from the 6.3% in 2016, driven by the dissipation of supply-side pressures. Specifically, on slower food price inflation and the transmission of the lagged effects of rand appreciation. Concurrently, demand-led price pressures were absent," Kaplan wrote in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday.

"CPI inflation is expected to moderate further in 2018 and average 4.8%, on expectations that the rand will remain resilient and demand-led inflationary pressures muted on only a mild pick-up in economic growth.

"Moreover, the electricity tariff increase, of 5.23% granted by Nersa was well below the 19.9% requested by Eskom."