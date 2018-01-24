JSE extends record run‚ as rand holds below R12 to the dollar

Increasing optimism regarding SA’s economic outlook helped propel the JSE to a fresh peak on Thursday, with a stronger rand providing the market with direction.

The local bourse saw broad-based gains, while market heavyweight Naspers was, in the main, responsible for losses in the only index that fell, industrials.

The rand broke through R12 to the dollar for the first time since April 2015, with banks and retailers continuing their recent rally. Despite the firmer currency, gold miners led the gains, boosted by a firmer metal price and general dollar weakness.

The greenback was under further pressure on Wednesday, following US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin saying members of the Trump administration were "fans of bilateral trading agreements", reported Dow Jones Newswires.

A weaker dollar tends to support miners as it makes commodities more affordable for those purchasing in other currencies.

Naspers fell 1.33% to R3,700, tracking losses in Tencent, of which it holds a sizable share.

Local sentiment has been boosted so far this week, with a number of positive comments from global monetary officials and key institutional investors.

The all share rose 0.24% to 61,623.1 points and the top 40 0.1%. Gold miners firmed 3.86%, general retailers 1.42%, and resources 0.95%. Industrials declined 0.28%.

Diversified miner Glencore was up 2.09% to R67.48 and Anglo American 2.29% to R298. The Anglo American stable of companies is expected to release production reports for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

Kumba Iron Ore was off 2.21% to R350.10, and Anglo American Platinum 1.4% to R369.48.

Industrial group Bidvest leapt 6.38% to R229.49 and Imperial Holdings firmed 3.04% to R281.

AngloGold Ashanti surged 6.11% to R139.03 and Gold Fields 3.66% to R52.44.

Reinet Investments rose 2.15% to R273 after earlier reporting its net asset value grew by 5.5% to €5.7bn in the quarter to end-December. Brait was up 5.27% to R40.36 and PSG 4.96% to R275.

Risk-on sentiment also prevailed on global markets, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average to another record high on Wednesday.

Structurally, the upward trend remained unchallenged but US risk assets continued to be much overbought, said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.51%, while European markets were weaker. The FTSE 100 was off 0.62% and the CAC 40 0.24%.

Platinum had gained 1.09% to $1,016.41 an ounce and gold 0.97% to $1,353.91, while Brent crude was off 0.19% at $69.72.