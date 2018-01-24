Markets

Gold is firm on support from weaker dollar

24 January 2018 - 07:54 Nithin Prasad
Bengaluru — Gold held steady near a four-month high on Wednesday, as the dollar sank to a fresh three-year low, while the worry about potential trade wars led to some risk-aversion trade as well.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,340.90/oz at 4.39am GMT, while US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.28% to $1,340.40/oz.

"Gold could move higher as we are still in the early stages of a broader [dollar] sell-off, with all eyes focused on 110 [dollar-yen]," said Stephen Innes, APAC head of trading at Oanda.

The dollar touched a four-month low against the yen on the simmering concern that the US currency’s yield advantage will start to erode as major central banks head towards unwinding their massive stimulus. It slipped to as low as ¥110.06, the lowest since September 15, and was last down 0.1% at ¥110.16. The dollar index fell to its lowest since December 31, 2014, on a fresh burst of speculative selling. A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for holders of other currencies.

"Global investors are also concerned about potential trade wars … which is stirring up some risk-aversion trade, so that, in turn, is supporting gold," said Richard Xu, a fund manager at China’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund, HuaAn Gold.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump imposed import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels, putting a cloud over global trade at a time when its revival has fuelled the hope for a stronger world economy.

"I think gold prices will continue to trend higher along with other commodities, so $1,400/oz is our near-term target," Xu said.

Markets also expect an US interest rate increase in March.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the greenback.

Meanwhile, recent strong gains in equities weighed on the precious metal. Most Asian stock indices are up anywhere from 5%-10% since the start of the year with many at record highs.

Spot gold was biased to break a resistance at $1,341/oz and rise towards the September 8, 2017 high of $1,357.54, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

In other precious metals, silver was nearly flat at $17.04/oz after touching a three-and-a-half-week low of $16.73 in the previous session.

Platinum fell 0.5% to $1,001.49/oz, while palladium rose 0.1% to $1,092.99/oz

Reuters

