Brighter futures as JSE hits another record and Dow soars

South African futures gained on Wednesday, as the JSE all share closed at a record high for the second consecutive day and the rand held below R12 to the dollar.

The local currency was at R11.9443 to the dollar, from Tuesday’s R12.0333, soon after the JSE’s close.

At the same time the Dow was 0.58% higher, heading for another record close, on general optimism that US corporate earnings would exceed expectations.

European markets were lower because of the stronger euro.

The JSE all share closed 0.24% higher at 61,623.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.10%. The gold index gained 3.86%, general retailers 1.42%, resources 0.95%, financials 0.83% and platinums 0.45%. Industrials lost 0.28%.

Oil prices steadied below a three-year high, with expectations of a build in US crude stocks weighing on the market, Dow Jones Newswires reported. Brent crude was last up 0.19% at $69.98 a barrel.

The dollar’s decline steepened immediately after US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said members of the Trump administration were "fans of bilateral trading agreements" during a briefing at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, the newswire said.

The euro was at $1.2388 from $1.2298.

The pound rose 1.6% to $1.4228, its highest level since the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.21% to 55,021 points. The number of contracts traded was 11,371 from Tuesday’s 14,468.