Bonds maintain positive tone in line with rand

24 January 2018 - 16:15 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
South African bonds remained firmer on Wednesday afternoon, taking their direction from the rand, which surpassed R12/$ for first time in more than two years.

The stronger currency will help curb inflation, which the Reserve Bank has forecast to average 4.9% in 2018, better than its previous projection of 5.2%.

Investec Asset Management analyst Malcolm Charles said the Bank could cut interest rates as soon as its next policy meeting if Moody’s Investors Service maintains SA’s credit rating at investment grade.

Moody’s is set to deliver the result of its latest ratings review soon after the February 21 budget, which Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is scheduled to deliver in Parliament.

The stronger currency and its effect on local bonds has mainly been credited to the ANC’s new leadership — the party is seeking to redeem itself ahead of the general elections in 2019.

New party president Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to revive the economy and fight corruption, particularly within state-owned entities, which have been the main drag on the fiscus.

At 3pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.35%, from 8.36% and R207 at 6.97% from 7%.

The rand was at R11.9693 to the dollar from R12.0333.

