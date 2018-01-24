Bonds at two-and-a-half year high as rand breaks through R12/$

South African bonds strengthened significantly Wednesday morning, tracking the firmer rand, which was the beneficiary of general dollar weakness.

Positive local sentiment, risk-on trade in global markets, as well as general dollar weakness all supported the local currency, Rand Merchant Bank analysts said, adding that the market was likely to grind, rather than run, lower.

On Wednesday the dollar dropped to more than a three-year low against a basket of leading currencies, which analysts said reflected a growing belief that major central banks outside the US would tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than the Federal Reserve.

The stronger rand environment would help contain inflation, opening the window for the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates, which would benefit local bonds.

SA’s consumer inflation for December earlier came in as expected, rising 4.7% year-on-year. This meant inflation for 2017 averaged 5.3%, which was in line with what the Reserve Bank expected.

Although inflation in 2018 was likely to trend lower, the Bank would probably keep rates on hold due to the rand’s fragility, Capital Economics analysts said. A cut was likely only in the first quarter of 2019.

At 11.30am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.305%, from 8.36% and R207 was at 6.95% from 7%.

The rand was at R11.9362 to the dollar from R12.0333.