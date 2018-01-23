Markets

The Roffey Review

WATCH: Bitcoin, uncovered, plain and simple

23 January 2018 - 07:55 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Looking at Bitcoin in a percentage scale rather than a linear scale, the percentage movement shows that the major spike in bitcoin was around 2012-13 and not at the 20,000 mark towards the end of 2017, says Clive Roffey in Business Day TV’s Roffey Report.

If it breaks under R135,000, then Roffey believes it could fall to about R115,000, at which point he might become a buyer of bitcoin himself.

Clive Roffey turns his attention to bitcoin in Business Day TV’s The Roffey Review

LETTER: Bitcoin’s fall no surprise

The mystique surrounding blockchain technology blinded many to the risk of investing in cryptocurrencies
Opinion
1 day ago

Cryptofans immune to seasickness

A little volatility will not deter the blockchain crowd
Business
2 days ago

BITCOIN DIARY: After the fall, holes in the holy currency

'What other assets holders are possessed of such evangelical self-righteousness? Some actually say they 'believe' in Bitcoin as if it were some ...
Business
4 days ago

Taiwan Semiconductor shares headed for record as bitcoin bolsters chip demand

Profit dipped, but TSMC expects double-digit revenue growth in 2018, as demand for chips that can handle cryptocurrency mining offsets a flagging ...
Companies
4 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Swings, roundabouts and bumpy rides … how funds have fared

Amid the Steinhoff scandal and political uncertainty some have shone and others shrivelled
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand rebounds from ‘no Zuma exit’ disappointment
Markets
2.
An early exit for Zuma could send the rand to ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week firmer as rand aims ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Bitcoin, uncovered, plain and simple
Markets
5.
Rand retreats from R12/$ as market awaits further ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.