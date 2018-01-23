WATCH: Bitcoin, uncovered, plain and simple

Looking at Bitcoin in a percentage scale rather than a linear scale, the percentage movement shows that the major spike in bitcoin was around 2012-13 and not at the 20,000 mark towards the end of 2017, says Clive Roffey in Business Day TV’s Roffey Report.

If it breaks under R135,000, then Roffey believes it could fall to about R115,000, at which point he might become a buyer of bitcoin himself.