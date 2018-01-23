South African futures rally as JSE all share reaches new heights

South African futures were higher on Tuesday for the second consecutive session, as the JSE closed at a record high, in line with upbeat global markets.

The Dow Jones was 0.10% lower soon after the JSE’s close. European markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 up 0.17%, but the CAC 40 dropped 0.28%.

The Dow closed at a record on Monday after the Senate reached a compromise deal to keep the US government open until February 8.

The all share closed 0.68% higher at 61,475.40 and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.66%. Banks rose 2.49%, general retailers 2.47%, food and drug retailers 2.14%, financials 1.78%, industrials 1.16% and property 1.05%. Resources dropped 1.75%, platinum 1.33% and gold 0.29%.

As expected, the Bank of Japan kept its deposit rate at negative 0.1% on Tuesday and maintained its yield target on the 10-year bond at about 0%.

The central bank said its expectations for inflation were little changed, after previously saying they expected a weakening phase.

The euro was at $1.2292 from $1.2261.

Investors have pummeled the dollar in recent weeks amid US political uncertainty and indications that central banks abroad may tighten monetary policy at a faster pace in response to robust economic growth, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch expect the dollar to rally in coming weeks, as companies take advantage of a one-time cut for repatriation of earnings and cash held overseas written into the Republican tax overhaul. They expect the euro to fall as low as $1.10 in the first quarter.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.63% to 54,938 points. The number of contracts traded was 14,468 from Monday’s 13,889.