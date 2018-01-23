Rand weaker as positive political sentiment fades

The rand was weaker on Tuesday afternoon, amid growing scepticism that Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president might be an immediate panacea for SA’s economic ills.

Despite some recent progress in combating corruption, as well as the appointment of commission of inquiry into state capture, anti-Ramaphosa forces within the ANC remain strong. There is also little indication that President Jacob Zuma will soon vacate the Union Buildings of his own volition.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jesse Duarte were adamant on Monday that no decision had been taken on Zuma’s exit. However, earlier reports indicated that the national executive committee (NEC) was set to embark on such a course of action.

The margin of Ramaphosa’s election to the ANC leadership was extremely narrow, Franklin Templeton analysts said. "It remains an open question whether Ramaphosa will be able to build enough support over the coming months to force Zuma to step down early."

At 3pm, the rand was at R12.1321 to the dollar from R12.0545, at R14.8612 to the euro from R14.7812 and at R16.9263 to the pound from R16.8595. The euro was at $1.225 from $1.2261.

Dollar gains against the euro fizzled out in late trade ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday. Market speculation was that the ECB might convey more hints about when it intended to end its quantitative easing policies.

Some analysts were doubtful. Even though ECB president Mario Draghi is likely to acknowledge that the eurozone economy was doing well, the central bank’s stance is unlikely to be as hawkish as it was during its December meeting, Société Générale analysts said.

Earlier, a deal within the US Senate that ended a three-day government shutdown, lifted the dollar; this capped further gains in the rand after it flirted with a breakthrough R12 to the dollar on Monday.