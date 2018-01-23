Markets

Rand softens as market waits for new catalysts

23 January 2018 - 12:09 Karl Gernetzky
The rand was slightly softer against major global currencies shortly before midday on Tuesday, tracking the weaker euro.

A deal within the US Senate that ended a three-day government shutdown lifted the greenback, while the rand pulled back slightly after flirting with R12/$ on Monday.

On Monday, the ANC officially denied that its national executive committee had taken a decision to recall President Jacob Zuma. However, reports quote multiple sources within the party saying the ANC’s top-six have been tasked with what is essentially a managed exit for the controversial president.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop said on Monday that Zuma’s exit could push the rand to strengthen to R11.70/$‚ a move that would help lower fuel prices and inflation.

Markets had cheered the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December, subsequently becoming more confident that a promised crackdown on corruption, as well as economic policy reforms, would be effected.

Since the beginning of December the rand has been the strongest currency globally by a "country mile", Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.

In the wake of a 13.24% appreciation against the greenback since then, any further strengthening was likely to be more of a grind, he said.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R12.1062 to the dollar from R12.0545, at R14.8118 to the euro from R14.7812 and at R16.8875 to the pound from R16.8595.

The euro was at $1.2236 from $1.2261.

