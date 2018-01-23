JSE reaches record high in risk-on trade, spurred by retailers

The JSE tracked upbeat global markets on Tuesday, with a number of bourses in the US, Asia and Europe reaching record highs this week.

The end to a three-day shutdown of the US government helped spur risk-on trade, although the dollar’s recovery from its recent three-year low to the euro was limited.

The markets remained sceptical about the US Federal Reserve’s gradual monetary policy tightening programme, given the persistent state of political turmoil in Washington and the prospect of further trade tension between the US and the rest of the world, BK Asset Management analysts said.

Local banks and retailers were the primary beneficiaries, with the financial index and banks at record highs. General retailers were also bolstered by a market-pleasing trading update from furniture retailer Lewis, which jumped 17.7% to R28.60.

Steinhoff International, however, fell 4.39% to R7.84 after reports earlier that UK-based Poundland was seeking to divorce itself from its parent via a management buyout.

The all share added 0.68% to 61,475.4 points and the top 40 rose 0.66%.

Banks added 2.49%, general retailers 2.47%, food and drug retailers 2.14% and financials 1.78%. Resources were off 1.75%.

Diversified miner Anglo American dropped 3.22% to R291.22 and Glencore 3.16% to R66.10.

Kumba Iron Ore fell 4.38% to R358, Assore 4.87% to R371.96 and Exxaro 5.2% to R148.99.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev fell 1.19% to R1,380 while Richemont gained 0.98% to R112.95.

Among banks, First Rand gained 3.95% to R69.13 and Barclays Africa 3.38% to R189.19.

Clicks gained 4.47% to R182.81 and Shoprite 3.31% to R246.27.

Mr Price added 4.67% to R270 and TFG 4.06% to R194.69.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.09%, while in Europe, the DAX 30 had gained 0.76%.

At the same time gold and platinum were flat at $1,333.94 and $999.65 and ounce respectively. Brent crude was up 0.68% to $69.84 a barrel.