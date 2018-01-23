JSE reaches new record in line with world markets

The JSE rallied to a record on Tuesday, shortly after midday, joining world share markets that continued to strengthen.

The positive sentiment coincided with the upwards revision in world economic forecast by the International Monetary Fund, citing the recently approved US tax reforms as of one of the key factors that will drive global growth.

The all share was up 0.83% to 61,568.7 points at lunchtime, with the top 40 gaining 0.84%.

The global market bounced along with renewed optimism about the local economy, boosting the index of local banks to record highs.

"Foreigners are loving South African stocks again and this is probably triggered by Goldman Sachs saying the country will be an emerging-market story of 2018," said Vasili Girasis, trader at BP Bernstein stockbrokers.

Foreigners were net buyers of local shares to the tune of R5.5bn over the past week, continuing the pattern that started in December when Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as the new ANC leader.

Retailers and other stocks that mainly feed off the local economy were in demand on the day, as were big dual-listed stocks, which gave the local share market a big boost. The resource sector was the main laggard owing to the combination of a stronger rand environment and profit-taking, particularly in the big diversified miners.

Europe’s leading markets were similarly positive at midday, with Germany’s DAX 30 hitting a record peak; in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng logged a record close.

FirstRand was up 2.87% to R68.41, Standard Bank 1.92% to R203.75, Barclays Africa 3.38% to R189.18, and Nedbank 2.03% to R270.86.

Insurance stocks also fared well with Sanlam gaining 3.32% to R90.19, Rand Merchant Holdings 2.09% to R47.33, and MMI Holdings 4.04% to R23.20.

Mr Price was up 4.28% to R269, Truworths 2.65% to R96.77, and TFG 3.45% to R193.55. Shoprite was up 3.14% to a record 245.86 and Spar 2.39% to R204.78.

Vodacom was up 2.21% to R150.17, MTN Group 1.71% to R138.50 and EOH 4.11% to R63.40.

Imperial Holdings was up 3.6% to a record R272.46 and Barloworld 2.03% to a multi-year high of R170.09.

Investment group Remgro was up 2.26% to R238.50 and PSG Group 4.29% to R264.90.

Naspers was up 1.16% to R3,774.70.

Anglo American slipped 2.38% to R293.84, Kumba Iron Ore 2.08% to R366.64, and Exxaro 4.08% to R150.75.