Markets

Gold gets a lift from a wobbly dollar

23 January 2018 - 08:00 Nithin Prasad and Nallur Sethuraman
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar hovered around three-year lows, with a surge in global equities capping further gains after a US government shutdown came to a halt.

Gold was mostly unaffected by the shutdown in the previous session, trading in a tight range defined on the low end by safe-haven demand amid the US government closure and on the high end by the resiliency of the wider financial markets.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,336.26/oz at 4.47am GMT, up for a third consecutive session. US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.3% to $1,336.00/oz.

The US Senate voted on Monday to pass a temporary spending plan until the end of February 8 to end the government shutdown.

Equity markets have since gained, with Wall Street’s main indices surging to record highs.

"Gold can gain from here as there could be some correction in the equity markets and cryptocurrencies have started to fall again. We can see more investors coming into gold, which could be positive for prices," said Geojit Financial Services’ head of commodity research, adding that "2018 is more or less going to be positive for gold as well as silver".

Bitcoin was up 1% at $10,915 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. Prices have nearly halved in value from their peak of almost $20,000 in December, with investors gripped by the fear regulators could clamp down on the volatile currency.

"We think that gold is toppy here based on our notion that the dollar is quite oversold and likely due for a modest bounce in which case some of the length being accumulated in gold will likely be pared back," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

"We still maintain a cautious view for gold over the short-term," Meir said.

Spot gold looked neutral in a range of $1,329/oz-$1,341/oz and an escape could suggest a direction, said Reuters Technical analyst, Wang Tao.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1% at 90.347, not far from three-year lows hit last week.

Platinum was nearly flat at $995.30/oz, down from more than four-month highs touched in the previous session. Palladium declined 0.2% to $1,095.99/oz.

Silver rose 0.1% to $17.03/oz.

Reuters

MORE MARKET NEWS AND DATA

Asian stocks rise as US government shutdown ends

Equities in Asia advance after US senators strike a deal to end the government shutdown, sending Wall Street’s main indices to record highs
Markets
3 hours ago

WATCH: Bitcoin, uncovered, plain and simple

Looking at Bitcoin in a percentage scale rather than a linear scale, the percentage movement shows that the major spike in bitcoin was around 2012-13 ...
Markets
2 hours ago

WATCH: Now political developments are supporting the rand

TreasuryOne’s Andre Botha talks to Business Day TV about the forex markets both domestically and internationally
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand rebounds from ‘no Zuma exit’ disappointment

The rand recovered to R12.07/$ on Tuesday morning after weakening to R12.15 after the ANC disputed reports the party had agreed to an early exit for ...
Markets
3 hours ago

Market data - January 22 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand rebounds from ‘no Zuma exit’ disappointment
Markets
2.
An early exit for Zuma could send the rand to ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week firmer as rand aims ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Bitcoin, uncovered, plain and simple
Markets
5.
Rand retreats from R12/$ as market awaits further ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian stocks rise as US government shutdown ends
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week firmer as rand aims for R12/$ break
Markets

JSE firms on stronger rand and improved sentiment
Markets

Gold steady, palladium looks set to stay on the boil
Markets

US government shutdown has global markets on tenterhooks
Markets

How to remove the Eskom albatross from around SA’s neck
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.