Gold gets a lift from a wobbly dollar

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar hovered around three-year lows, with a surge in global equities capping further gains after a US government shutdown came to a halt.

Gold was mostly unaffected by the shutdown in the previous session, trading in a tight range defined on the low end by safe-haven demand amid the US government closure and on the high end by the resiliency of the wider financial markets.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,336.26/oz at 4.47am GMT, up for a third consecutive session. US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.3% to $1,336.00/oz.

The US Senate voted on Monday to pass a temporary spending plan until the end of February 8 to end the government shutdown.

Equity markets have since gained, with Wall Street’s main indices surging to record highs.

"Gold can gain from here as there could be some correction in the equity markets and cryptocurrencies have started to fall again. We can see more investors coming into gold, which could be positive for prices," said Geojit Financial Services’ head of commodity research, adding that "2018 is more or less going to be positive for gold as well as silver".

Bitcoin was up 1% at $10,915 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. Prices have nearly halved in value from their peak of almost $20,000 in December, with investors gripped by the fear regulators could clamp down on the volatile currency.

"We think that gold is toppy here based on our notion that the dollar is quite oversold and likely due for a modest bounce in which case some of the length being accumulated in gold will likely be pared back," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

"We still maintain a cautious view for gold over the short-term," Meir said.

Spot gold looked neutral in a range of $1,329/oz-$1,341/oz and an escape could suggest a direction, said Reuters Technical analyst, Wang Tao.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1% at 90.347, not far from three-year lows hit last week.

Platinum was nearly flat at $995.30/oz, down from more than four-month highs touched in the previous session. Palladium declined 0.2% to $1,095.99/oz.

Silver rose 0.1% to $17.03/oz.

