Bonds slightly firmer as the rand consolidates

South African bonds were slightly firmer at midday on Tuesday as the rand remained range bound, awaiting new political developments.

The rand has not broken through R12 to the dollar this week, amid reports that the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has not decided on a timeline for President Jacob Zuma to leave office. Instead, it has been consolidating between R12.02 and R12.12 to the dollar for the week so far.

Locally, consumer price inflation (CPI), due for release on Wednesday, is expected to provide further guidance to the market.

At 11.33am, the R186 was bid at 8.36% from 8.38% and the R207 was at 6.995% from 7.015%.

The rand was at R12.1007 to the dollar from R12.0545.

US government bonds weakened on Monday after the US Senate reached a deal to keep the government open until February 8.

Many investors had been sceptical that the government shutdown would have a significant impact on financial markets, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

US 10-year treasury yields have broken beyond a number of significant near-term technical areas, Momentum SP Reid analysts said. For the moment, market participants in the risk-asset space remain almost entirely oblivious to the adjustment in US yields.

The Dow closed at a record high on Monday.

The yield on the 10-year US treasury reached its highest level since April 2014, also on Monday, and was last seen at 2.6273% from 2.6578%.