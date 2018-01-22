Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock pick — Woolworths
22 January 2018 - 09:59
Warren Jeffery from Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbroking has chosen Woolworths (R67.29/+0.99) as his stock pick of the day.
The retailer released a disappointing trading statement last week, but its food sales were quite strong and helped to bring more people into its stores.
