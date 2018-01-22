Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock pick — Woolworths

22 January 2018 - 09:59 Business Day TV
Woolworths store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
Woolworths store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Warren Jeffery from Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbroking has chosen Woolworths (R67.29/+0.99) as his stock pick of the day.

The retailer released a disappointing trading statement last week, but its food sales were quite strong and helped to bring more people into its stores.

Warren Jeffery from Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbroking tells Business Day TV why he has chosen Woolworths as his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Clothing sector to unzip retail sales growth

While figures suggest signs of recovery, the spoils have not trickled down to all clothing retailers
Companies
8 hours ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Woolworths fails to deliver even on weak hopes

Perhaps most worrying was that the sluggish performance of David Jones, which had been ahead of the national average, has now dropped below it
Companies
6 days ago

Leaner returns from a Woolies spread so thin

SA business suffers as Australian acquisitions demand attention
Business
8 days ago

SA retail abroad: buccaneers with burnt fingers

Steinhoff saga begs a hard look at global forays by local groups
Business
1 month ago

Woolworths under the microscope

Bland AGM lets management off the hook on issues such as executive remuneration and a weak share price
News & Fox
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
An early exit for Zuma could send the rand to ...
Markets
2.
JSE flat as banks gain but rand hedges fall on ...
Markets
3.
Saudi comments push oil prices higher
Markets
4.
Rand slips after touching fresh ...
Markets
5.
Rand and JSE likely to cheer new Eskom board on ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.