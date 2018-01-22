South African futures gain on solid rand and positive political sentiment

South African futures were higher on Monday, as the market took an upbeat view of political developments and as locally focused shares benefited from the stronger rand.

The clock was officially running out for President Jacob Zuma, with the ANC national executive committee (NEC) now having agreed that he should step down.

Miners were lower, led by the gold index on a flat metal price at $1,333 an ounce and as the dollar regained some lost ground against the euro.

The all share closed 0.27% higher at 61,078.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.2%. Banks rose 2.48%, financials 0.98%, general retailers 0.97% and industrials 0.22%. The gold index shed 2.23%, resources 0.46% and platinum 0.15%.

Global markets were struggling for direction on the day as politics remained firmly in the spotlight, Dow Jones Newswires reported. Investors also juggled a fresh round of corporate financial updates.

The euro advanced against the dollar, as the US government remained in shutdown mode. Saturday’s closure came after the Republican-led Senate could not reach a deal over immigration issues by late Friday night.

Although a shutdown is likely to have a modest effect on growth due to lower spending, it largely depends on the duration to see a meaningful effect on GDP.

According to S&P, the last time the government shut down — in 2013 for 16 days — the US economy took a $24bn hit. This suggests GDP growth in the first quarter may be dragged down 0.3% on average for every week the government is shut down, FXTM analysts said.

In Germany the government seems getting closer to forming a coalition after the Social Democrats voted in favour of entering formal coalition talks. Given that only 56% of the SPD party voted in favour of the talks, the rejection of a final coalition deal remains a risk that’s likely to keep the euro capped for now, FXTM said.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.44% to 54,720 points. The number of contracts traded was 13,889 from Friday’s 11,857.