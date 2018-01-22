JSE relatively flat as stronger rand weighs on market

The JSE was relatively flat at lunchtime on Monday, held back by the stronger rand, which was close to smashing the symbolic R12/$ level, its best since May 2015.

A stronger rand tends cast big dual-listed shares in a less flattering light, but generally provides a tailwind to stocks that are mostly sensitive to the local economy.

Thus, the all share was flat at 60,907.80 points at lunchtime, as the stronger rand hurt big mining and some industrial stocks, such AngloGold Ashanti and Richemont.

But banks rallied to near record highs, lifted by a stronger rand and declining government bond yields, following significant political developments at the weekend.

The ANC’s national executive committee resolved to recall President Jacob Zuma, whose two terms in office have been dogged by controversy.

Separately, the government announced the appointment of the new Eskom board, long considered a key risk to SA’s already strained finances.

"Heightened optimism will boost confidence at both consumer and corporate level and that will ultimately play out in better domestic growth as households and businesses spend and invest more," Craig Pheiffer, chief investment strategist at Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management, said.

"Domestic growth will accelerate and SA Inc’s [locally focused companies] earnings will improve at faster pace — that’s the view that’s driving the local economy shares at the moment."

Global equity markets were higher on the day, appearing to take the partial US government shutdown in their stride, though the developments made the dollar wobble.

Gold miners felt the pinch of a stronger rand, with AngloGold Ashanti losing 3.04% to R129.71 and Gold Fields 4.03% to R50.04.

Impala Platinum slid 2.98% to R32.92 and Lonmin 2.07% to R14.20, after logging full-year loss of $1.15bn.

Luxury goods maker Richemont slid 2% to R11.77.

Bidvest was up 1.82% to R212, Imperial 3.11% to R261.91 and Barloworld 2.09% to R167.

FirstRand was up 2.4% to R66.02, Barclays Africa 1.68% to R182, Sanlam 1.24% to R88.76 and Santam 2.09% to R275.87.

PSG lost 2.76% to R246.50.

Scandal-hit Steinhoff rebounded 8.41% to R8.25, after announcing earlier on Monday that it planned to raise about R7.2bn by selling 29.5-million PSG shares via an accelerated bookbuild.

Mr Price was up 2.24% to R257.88 and Truworths 2.44% to R94.12.

Vodacom was up 2.22% to R151.43 and rival MTN 1.65% to R135.75, despite a relatively stronger rand.

Consumer goods group AVI was up 2.57% to R108.72 and Tiger Brands 1.15% to R457.

City Lodge gained 2.12% to R144.