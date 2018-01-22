JSE flat as banks gain but rand hedges fall on Zuma news

The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, with losses by rand hedges and miners offsetting gains by retailers, as the market reacted to a slightly better outlook for the rand.

The local currency had firmed at the weekend on the news that the clock was officially running out for President Jacob Zuma, with the ANC national executive committee (NEC) now having agreed that he should eventually step down.

Analysts said further developments out of the ANC were likely to continue to move the rand this week, likely spurring further optimism towards the local unit. It was, however, uncertain if the decision by the ruling party would be sufficient to avoid further downgrades of SA’s sovereign credit rating.

Political uncertainty is seen as the major reason the Reserve Bank opted to keep rates on hold last week, but a third of analysts had expected a 25 basis point cut.

A more dovish tone from the Bank had seen rate-sensitive stocks such as retailers and banks gain, however.

At 9.30am the all share was off 0.02% to 60,901.5 points and the top 40 was down 0.04%.

Gold miners lost 3.36%, platinums 1.57% and industrials 1.25%. General retailers gained 1.03% and banks 0.86%.

In terms of local shares, rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev was off 1.39% to R1,3399.49 and Richemont 0.75% to R113.20.

Gold Fields was down 4.51% to R49.79 and Sibanye-Stillwater 3.14% to R15.13.

Standard Bank was up 1.06% to R196.56 and Firstrand 1.29% to R65.30.

Retailer TFG added 1.57% to R187.79 and Mr Price 1.41% to R255.80.

At the same time, global markets were firmer, with the Hong Kong Hang Seng up 0.46% and the DAX 30 up 1.15%.

Gold and platinum were flat at $1,330.30/oz and $1,013.40/oz, respectively.

Much international focus on Monday is expected to be on the US, where political wrangling over that country’s budget ceiling has risked a government shutdown.

The market had not panicked on the development, but risk-off trade was evident and all high-risk and commodity currencies had pushed weaker, despite the initial weakness in the dollar, said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.