JSE firms on stronger rand and improved sentiment

Gains by banks offset losses by rand hedges and miners on Monday, with local and international politics firmly in the spotlight.

Reports that President Jacob Zuma was on his way out strengthened the rand at the weekend, bringing it within 1c of R12/$ on Monday morning. The local currency gave up some of its gains after the ANC denied any formal decision to remove Zuma.

Analysts, however, said signs that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was consolidating his position within the party, were positive. A smooth exit for Zuma increased prospects of the Reserve Bank cutting interest rates in 2018, and decreased the likelihood of further credit-ratings downgrades.

Barclay’s Research analysts said on Monday that they had changed their outlook for agency Moody’s March ratings decision to no downgrade. There was now no meaningful catalyst for material near-term rand depreciation.

The all share added 0.27% to 61,078.3 points and the top 40 rose 0.2%.

Banks jumped 2.48%, financials 0.98% and general retailers 0.97%.

Rand hedge Richemont fell 1.93% to R111.85 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.59% to R1,396.60.

Gold Fields added 3.15% to R50.50 and Sibanye-Stillwater 2.69% to R15.20.

Standard Bank gained 2.78% to R199.91, FirstRand 3.15% to R66.50 and Barclays Africa 2.23% to R183.

Clicks gained 0.77% to R174.99, after earlier reporting that sales grew 11.3% in the 20 weeks to January 14, a slight decrease in the rate of growth in the previous comparative period.

Steinhoff International gained 7.75% to R8.20, after earlier saying it would seek to sell 29.5-million of the shares it owns in PSG, as it scrambles to plug a liquidity gap.

The US government shutdown also helped subdue trade on global markets, and will enter its fourth day on Tuesday with no signs of agreement to lift the country’s debt ceiling.

So far, capital markets had essentially ignored any macro risks posed by the US government shutdown, but with prices near record highs, the pressure to liquidate will grow with every passing day, as will the risk of a sell-off, said BK Asset Management analyst Boris Schlossberg.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was off 0.11%, while European markets were mixed. The CAC 40 had added 0.22% while the FTSE 100 was off 0.08%.

At the same time platinum was up 0.23% to $1,014.76/oz and gold 0.1% to $1,332.61/oz. Brent crude was off 0.28% to $68.53 a barrel.