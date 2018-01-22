Crude prices up on news of output cut extensions

London — Crude futures edged higher on Monday, propped up by comments from Saudi Arabia that co-operation between oil producers who have cut production to boost prices would continue beyond 2018.

Strong global economic growth coupled with a drop in US drilling activity and the dollar also supported crude, traders said, while additional Libyan output capped further gains.

Brent crude futures were at $68.69 a barrel at 10.08am GMT, up 8c from their last close. Brent on January 15 rose to $70.37, its highest since December 2014.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.50 a barrel, up 13c. WTI climbed to $64.89 on January 16, also its highest since December 2014.

"A weak dollar and the weekend JMMC (oil producers meeting) are supporting prices but the restart of As-Sarah in Libya is serving as a brake on the rally," said Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM oil brokerage.

Production at Wintershall’s As-Sarah concession in eastern Libya resumed on Sunday and was expected to add 55,000 barrels a day by Monday. Libya’s oil production has been fluctuating around 1-million barrels a day.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter and de-facto leader of the oil cartel Opec, said on Sunday that major oil producers agreed that they should continue co-operating on production after their deal on supply cuts expires this year.

"There is a readiness to continue co-operation beyond 2018 ... The mechanism hasn’t been determined yet, but there is a consensus to continue," Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said in Oman.

US drillers cut five oil rigs in the week to January 19, bringing the count down to 747, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

Despite this, the rig count in 2017 and early this year remains much higher than in 2016, resulting in a 16% rise in US production since mid-2016, to 9.75-million barrels a day.

Beyond supplies, strong global economic growth was also supporting oil prices.

"During the last four quarters, the underlying global growth dynamic began to shift ... Global growth has become synchronised and accelerated above trend," US bank Morgan Stanley said over the weekend in a note.

Despite the well-supported market, analysts warned that oil had lost some steam since last week.

Bernstein Energy said on Monday that oil inventories might start rising soon due to a slowdown in demand that typically happens at the end of the northern hemisphere winter.

