Bonds firms to 10-month high as market eyes Jacob Zuma’s exit

South African bonds had firmed shortly before noon on Monday, reacting favourably to rand gains at the weekend, which followed news of Jacob Zuma’s future recall.

After weeks of speculation, the ANC national executive committee has now resolved that Zuma should go, although the timeline for this is still unclear.

Another significant development was the sudden appointment of a new Eskom board. The power utility has been hobbled by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

Both political uncertainty and problems at Eskom, notably its demands for massive electricity tariff increases, have been directly cited as key risks facing SA’s economy by global credit-ratings agencies.

Large reforms at state-owned enterprises had helped to revitalise the recent rally in both the rand and bonds, Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said.

In addition, local political power seemed to be slowly leaning towards the reformist camp, which gave investors hope that a potential downgrade by Moody’s in March might be avoided, he said.

A downgrade by Moody’s would result in SA falling off key global bond indices, which would trigger forced selling of local bonds by institutional investors.

Analysts expect domestic focus to remain on political developments, as well as the consumer price inflation release on Wednesday.

At 11.30am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.375% from 8.48%, its lowest level since March 2017, while the R207 was at 7.010% from 7.115%.

The rand was at an unchanged R12.0556.