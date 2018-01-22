Bonds firm as market follows rand amid possible Eskom default

South African bonds were firmer on Monday afternoon, as the market followed the strong rand and brushed off a potential suspension in Eskom bond trades.

Eskom is facing a 14-day recall on its $3.75bn loan, which could trigger a recall on Eskom’s total debt of R350bn.

Negotiations were held on Monday between Eskom, the Treasury and banks to restore lending. Eskom needs to raise R20bn over the next few weeks to persuade its auditors that it is a going concern.

Eskom’s perceived increased potential for default on its debt has raised concern, said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop. "With government providing guarantees for Eskom debt, failure by the utility to roll over, or meet, its debt obligations would mean government is liable."

However, SA’s public finances could not repay Eskom’s debt without issuing considerably more South African government debt, putting further downward pressure on SA’s credit ratings, Bishop said.

The rand was off its previous best levels of the day, but sentiment towards the local currency remained positive ahead of further political developments, including the expected removal of President Jacob Zuma as head of state.

Investor focus was on February’s budget, and a potential downgrade by Moody’s in March. A downgrade by Moody’s would result in SA falling off key global bond indices, which would trigger forced selling of local bonds by institutional investors.

Consumer price inflation released on Wednesday will provide further guidance to the market.

At 3pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.38% from 8.48% while the R207 was at 7.015% from 7.115%.

The rand was at R12.1016 to the dollar from R12.0556. It reached R12.0136 in intraday trade.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.6523% from 2.6578%. Last week it broke above 2.67% for the first time since July 2014.