Markets

Bonds firm as market follows rand amid possible Eskom default

22 January 2018 - 16:02 Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were firmer on Monday afternoon, as the market followed the strong rand and brushed off a potential suspension in Eskom bond trades.

Eskom is facing a 14-day recall on its $3.75bn loan, which could trigger a recall on Eskom’s total debt of R350bn.

Negotiations were held on Monday between Eskom, the Treasury and banks to restore lending. Eskom needs to raise R20bn over the next few weeks to persuade its auditors that it is a going concern.

Eskom’s perceived increased potential for default on its debt has raised concern, said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop. "With government providing guarantees for Eskom debt, failure by the utility to roll over, or meet, its debt obligations would mean government is liable."

However, SA’s public finances could not repay Eskom’s debt without issuing considerably more South African government debt, putting further downward pressure on SA’s credit ratings, Bishop said.

The rand was off its previous best levels of the day, but sentiment towards the local currency remained positive ahead of further political developments, including the expected removal of President Jacob Zuma as head of state.

Investor focus was on February’s budget, and a potential downgrade by Moody’s in March. A downgrade by Moody’s would result in SA falling off key global bond indices, which would trigger forced selling of local bonds by institutional investors.

Consumer price inflation released on Wednesday will provide further guidance to the market.

At 3pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.38% from 8.48% while the R207 was at 7.015% from 7.115%.

The rand was at R12.1016 to the dollar from R12.0556. It reached R12.0136 in intraday trade.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.6523% from 2.6578%. Last week it broke above 2.67% for the first time since July 2014.

MORE MARKET NEWS

Rand retreats from R12/$ as market awaits further news on Jacob Zuma

An early Zuma exit could see the rand lift to R11.70/$, Investec Bank economist Annabel Bishops says
Markets
4 hours ago

JSE relatively flat as stronger rand weighs on market

Steinhoff rebounded 8.41% after announcing earlier on Monday that it planned to raise about R7.2bn by selling 29.5-million PSG shares via an ...
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold edges up on dollar weakness after US government shutdown

But bullish financial markets largely shrugged off the shutdown, which limited bullion’s gains
Markets
5 hours ago

Crude prices up on news of output cut extensions

Strong global economic growth, a weak dollar and a drop in US drilling have supported oil, but analysts warn that it has lost some steam since last ...
Markets
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
An early exit for Zuma could send the rand to ...
Markets
2.
Rand poised to firm below R12/$ on favourable ...
Markets
3.
Saudi comments push oil prices higher
Markets
4.
JSE flat as banks gain but rand hedges fall on ...
Markets
5.
Rand slips after touching fresh ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.