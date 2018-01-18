Oil rebounds on US crude stockpiles decline

Oil rebounded after slipping below $69 a barrel on Thursday, supported by a record drawdown of US crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub, despite concerns that Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) led output cuts will increase supply from the US.

Crude is just below its highest price since December 2014, supported by supply cuts led by Opec and concern that unrest in producer nations such as Nigeria could further curb output.

US crude inventories fell by 6.9-million barrels last week, compared with forecasts for a 3.5-million barrel draw, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. Crude supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub for US crude futures fell by 4.2-million barrels in the week, the largest draw since at least 2004. After falling the previous week due to cold weather, US crude production rose to 9.75-million barrels per day last week.

Opec’s monthly report on Thursday raised its forecast for oil supply from nonmembers in 2018.

"Higher oil prices are bringing more supply to the market, particularly in North America and specifically tight oil," Opec said in the report, using another term for shale.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, pared losses, trading at $69.30, down 8c a barrel, after earlier slipping to $68.80 a barrel earlier in the session. On Monday it touched $70.37, the highest since December 2014. US crude was up 1c at $63.98, having hit its highest since December 2014 on Tuesday.

Brent has risen from $61 a barrel in early December and some analysts said the rally may be about to run out of steam.

"The upside is now limited for oil prices," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at brokerage Forex.com.

"US oil producers will ramp up production in the coming months."

Opec’s report follows a forecast from the EIA on Tuesday that it expects US oil output to continue to rise in February with production from shale increasing by 111,000 barrels per day.

The agency previously said US output could reach 10-million barrels per day in February and 11-million barrels per day in 2019.

Even so, traders said prices were unlikely to fall far due to the Opec-led curbs and the risk of further disruptions.

Militant group Niger Delta Avengers threatened to attack Nigeria’s oil sector in the next few days, potentially hampering supplies in Africa’s largest exporter.

"The impact of such a threat, if carried out, would be significant on the global supply and demand balance," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. "The market is still sensitive to geopolitical developments."

