Oil holds steady on falling inventories and threats in the Nigerian delta

London — Oil held steady above $69 a barrel on Thursday, supported by falling inventories of crude and threats of an attack on Nigeria’s petroleum industry, although a reported rise in US fuel supplies weighed on the price.

Crude is within sight of its highest since December 2014, supported by supply cuts led by oil cartel Opec and concern that unrest in producer nations such as Nigeria could further curb output.

Militant group Niger Delta Avengers threatened to attack Nigeria’s oil sector in the next few days, potentially hampering supplies in Africa’s largest exporter.

"The impact of such a threat, if carried out, would be significant on the global supply and demand balance," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. "The market is still sensitive to geopolitical developments."

Brent crude, the global benchmark, had slipped 7c to $69.31 by 9.43am GMT. On Monday, it hit $70.37, the highest since December 2014. US crude was up 2c at $63.99 and reached its highest since December 2014 on Tuesday.

A supply report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Wednesday presented a mixed picture, with inventories of petrol and diesel rising and crude stocks falling. The US government’s weekly supply data figures are due on Thursday.

Brent has risen from $61 a barrel in early December and some analysts say the rally may be about to run out of steam. "The upside is now limited for oil prices," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at brokerage Forex.com. "US oil producers will ramp up production in the coming months."

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that it expects US oil output to continue to rise in February with production from shale increasing by 111,000 barrels per day (bpd). The agency previously said US output could reach 10-million bpd in February and 11-million bpd in 2019.

Even so, traders said prices were unlikely to fall far due to the Opec-led curbs and the risk of further disruptions.

Reuters