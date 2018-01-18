Markets

Oil holds steady on falling inventories and threats in the Nigerian delta

18 January 2018 - 13:20 Alex Lawler
A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field outside the Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia. File Picture: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN
A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field outside the Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia. File Picture: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

London — Oil held steady above $69 a barrel on Thursday, supported by falling inventories of crude and threats of an attack on Nigeria’s petroleum industry, although a reported rise in US fuel supplies weighed on the price.

Crude is within sight of its highest since December 2014, supported by supply cuts led by oil cartel Opec and concern that unrest in producer nations such as Nigeria could further curb output.

Militant group Niger Delta Avengers threatened to attack Nigeria’s oil sector in the next few days, potentially hampering supplies in Africa’s largest exporter.

"The impact of such a threat, if carried out, would be significant on the global supply and demand balance," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. "The market is still sensitive to geopolitical developments."

Brent crude, the global benchmark, had slipped 7c to $69.31 by 9.43am GMT. On Monday, it hit $70.37, the highest since December 2014. US crude was up 2c at $63.99 and reached its highest since December 2014 on Tuesday.

A supply report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Wednesday presented a mixed picture, with inventories of petrol and diesel rising and crude stocks falling. The US government’s weekly supply data figures are due on Thursday.

Brent has risen from $61 a barrel in early December and some analysts say the rally may be about to run out of steam. "The upside is now limited for oil prices," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at brokerage Forex.com. "US oil producers will ramp up production in the coming months."

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that it expects US oil output to continue to rise in February with production from shale increasing by 111,000 barrels per day (bpd). The agency previously said US output could reach 10-million bpd in February and 11-million bpd in 2019.

Even so, traders said prices were unlikely to fall far due to the Opec-led curbs and the risk of further disruptions.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Is this bitcoin’s crash-and-burn moment?
Markets
2.
Bitcoin tanks again, but some South Korean ...
Markets
3.
Falling US crude stocks, threats to Nigerian fuel ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes higher as banks and ...
Markets
5.
Gold dips as dollar rebounds on US economic news
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.