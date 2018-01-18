JSE still up at lunchtime but falls from intraday record

The JSE reached an intraday high on Thursday, playing catch-up with world equity markets, which have been firing on all cylinders since the start of 2018.

At 12.06pm the all share was up 0.30% to 61,104.80 points, as the top 40 advanced 0.22%.

Retailers and financial stocks were standout performers, with markets seemingly betting that the Reserve Bank could resume its interest-rate cutting cycle as early as Thursday afternoon, when its monetary policy committee concludes its latest meeting.

But economists generally see limited scope for the committee to loosen policy now, given the uncertainty around the budget, which Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is due to table on February 21.

Moody’s Investors Service, which is the only major ratings agency that still has SA’s credit rating at investment grade, is set to announce the result of its latest ratings review shortly thereafter.

The recent ANC national elective conference, in which Cyril Ramaphosa emerged as the party’s new leader, has created optimism about the local economy, which has played out in a far stronger rand.

"Generally our market has been very disappointing over the last few weeks. The stronger rand is keeping our rand hedges and resource counters under pressure in general," said Vasilis Girasis, a trader at BP Bernstein Stockbrokers. "Retailers and banks are obvious beneficiaries from the rand — hence the strength in that sector." Global stock markets were mostly positive on the day, resuming their march upwards, after a brief pause on Wednesday.

Woolworths surged 7.44% to R65.54, Mr Price 3.95% to R263.64, Truworths 5.64% to R94.55 and TFG 5.16% to R188.86.

Shoprite rose 3.02% to R237.94, close to its record high, and Pick n Pay added 2.49% to R71.27.

Standard Bank was up 0.65% to a record R200.45, FirstRand 1.68% to R65.33 and Nedbank 1.61% to R265.07. Sanlam gained another 3.76% to R90.70 and Discovery 2.19% to R181.90.

Aspen slipped 2.27% to R252.81 but Netcare rose 1.71% to R24.99.

Transport and logistics group Imperial gained 2.54% to R263.53 and Barloworld 3.18% to R162.

Sasol shed 2.67% to R440.40, weighed down partly by the relatively stronger rand and slightly lower oil prices.

At 1.37pm the rand was at R12.26 to the dollar from Monday’s R12.29.