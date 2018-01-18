JSE opens higher as Dow closes above 26,000 and market awaits rate decision

The JSE opened firmer on Thursday, just below record levels on mixed Asian markets, after the Dow closed at a record high as some company earnings surprised to the upside.

The all share hit a record 61,309.20 in intraday trade on Wednesday, but closed lower.

The Dow ended the day 1.25% higher at 26,115.65 points, led by Boeing and IBM. Banking shares were down.

The Dow struggled to close above 26,000 on Tuesday, but the US market was clearly taking a positive view on the expectation of higher earnings, analysts said.

Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 down 0.44% and the Hang Seng up 0.41%.

The local market was eyeing a stable rand at around R12.33/$, and the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision later in the afternoon. Although no change is predicted, the Bank may surprise with a cut on the stronger rand and positive inflation outlook.

However, this would be in contrast with the hawkish tone evident at the monetary policy committee’s (MPC’s) November 2017 meeting.

"Even with an improved inflation outlook, the MPC will be wary of event risk from both the Moody’s credit rating announcement next month as well as the budget to be delivered in late February," said Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chief investment strategist Craig Pheiffer.

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) starts on Thursday and the two-day event will be closely watched as it might move the rand amid indications President Jacob Zuma’s exit as head of state will be up for discussion.

At 9.35am the all share was up 0.44% to 61,195.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.45%. General retailers rose 1.76%, industrials 0.66%, banks 0.56%, and food and drug retailers 0.53%. The gold index shed 1.65% and property 0.58%.

Sibanye-Stillwater shed 2.37% to R15.23.

Standard Bank rose 0.4% to R188.95 after hitting a record R201.16 at the opening.

Steinhoff was up 4.1% to R6.85. It was announced in the morning Jayendra Naidoo would resign as director of Steinhoff International to focus more on his job as chairman of Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star).

Massmart was flat at R140.01 after announcing total annual sales to end-December from South African stores were up 1.5%, while comparable South African store sales declined by 0.2%.

Shoprite was up 1.11% to R233.54.

In the property sector Nepi Rockcastle dropped 1.34% to R185.49.

Naspers was up 0.73% to R3,723.22.