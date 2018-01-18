Gold dips as dollar rebounds on US economic news

Bengaluru — Gold slipped on Thursday to its lowest in nearly a week, as the dollar edged further away from three-year lows, propped up by stronger than expected US economic data.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,324.90 an ounce at 4.02am GMT. Earlier in the session, it touched its lowest since January 12 at $1,323.70.

It fell 0.8% in the previous session, posting its worst one-day percentage decline since December 7.

US gold futures for February delivery dropped 1% to $1,325.70/oz.

Better than expected industrial production numbers from the US reversed gold’s trend with stop-loss selling hammering the market, MKS PAMP Group trader Jason Cerisola said.

US industrial production increased more than expected in December as unseasonably cold weather at the end of the month boosted demand for heating.

However, manufacturing output barely rose, pointing to moderate growth in the industrial sector.

"Technically, $1,326 will act as a support and holding that could push prices to test $1,360-$1,364," said Amit Kumar Gupta, portfolio management services head at Adroit Financial Services.

Analysts said a correction in digital currencies could support gold.

"Brokers in Europe report investors have increasingly been asking about switching from cryptocurrencies into gold," ANZ analysts said in a research note.

On Wednesday, bitcoin fell more than 10% to below $10,000 for the first time since December 1 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp Exchange.

The biggest digital currency has lost half its value since it peaked near $20,000 about a month ago.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.33% at 90.844 after hitting 90.113 on Wednesday, its lowest since December 31 2014.

Spot gold is expected to fall to $1,311 as it has broken a support at $1,329, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

In other precious metals, silver was flat at $17.01 an ounce.

Palladium fell 0.2% to $1,112.53 an ounce. Platinum dipped 0.1% to $997.24 an ounce, after touching its highest since September 8 at $1,006.60 in the previous session.

Reuters