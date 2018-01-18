Global markets flirt with record highs on sound Chinese data

London — Strong Chinese data on Thursday kept world stocks hovering near record highs, as bond markets pushed US treasury yields — the benchmark for global borrowing costs — to a 10-month high.

Underlining the momentum of the world economic expansion into the latter part of 2017, both Chinese fourth-quarter growth of 6.8% and December industrial output growth of 6.2% were ahead of expectations.

Most Asian bourses were closing when the data landed but had briefly set a new record after the US blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial index had closed above 26,000 points for the first time.

China’s yuan finished at its highest since December 2015. Europe’s main FTSE, DAX 30 and CAC 40 stock markets then ticked higher though moves were choppy in the cross currents of rising euro and bond yields.

The 10-year US treasury yield hit its highest since March 2017 at 2.60%, which then pushed the European counterparts higher. Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the region, was near a five-and-a-half-month top at 0.52%. "The likelihood we have higher inflation data in the big economies is well over 50% so that is the next turning point for the markets," SEB investment management’s global head of asset allocation Hans Peterson said.

He added there were now two big questions. How will central banks respond and will the rise in bond yields happen at such a pace that it impacts optimism around assets like equities? "We are going to change the regime probably within the next 2-3 months," he said. "Will it be accompanied by rising producer prices then we can live with higher bond yields, otherwise it is a problem for us." The break higher in US yields helped the dollar rise from a three-year low hit earlier in the day in Asia.

The euro last stood at $1.2194, up 0.1% on the day but well below a peak of $1.2323 set on Wednesday, the euro’s strongest level since December 2014.

A number of top ECB policy makers were due to speak in Frankfurt. Some may have been caught off guard by the speed of the euro’s appreciation, said Lee Jin Yang, macro research analyst for Aberdeen Standard Investments in Singapore.

"Maybe they are trying to manage volatility or slow down the rise," Lee said referring to Austria’s Ewald Nowotny who told reporters on Wednesday that the euro’s recent strength against the dollar was "not helpful".

Trained like dogs Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar eased about 0.1% to C$1.2450, having see-sawed after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates but sounded a cautious tone on the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

Emerging markets were gearing up meanwhile for a number of key interest rate meetings including in Turkey where last year’s 18% slump in the lira versus the euro has got inflation back in double digits.

The South African Reserve Bank also meets on Thursday. After being sickly for much of 2017, a sounder political backdrop has seen the rand surge. It is one of the best-performing currencies in the world so far in 2018, fuelling talk of a possible rate cut.

"The SA meeting is the big show today. People are in it, they want to like it, they want to own it," said UBP’s emerging markets macro and forex strategist Koon Chow. "So any dovishness or a cut would be another trigger for another leg higher." The rising US bond could cause turbulence for emerging markets debt markets, however. As well as the gains for benchmark Treasuries, The two-year yield hovered at a nine-year high of just over 2%.

"In emerging markets we are trained like dogs," Chow said about the rising yields. "When we hear that bell ring we want to just run." In commodities, crude oil prices rose earlier on data showing a decline in US crude inventories and as rebels in Nigeria threatened to attack the country’s petroleum infrastructure, before trimming their gains.

US crude futures were two US cents higher at $63.99 a barrel, having hit a three-year high of $64.89 on Tuesday.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,327.56 an ounce, with the dollar’s bounce pulling it back from a four-month high of $1,344.43 set on Monday.

