Bonds steady as market awaits rate decision

South African bonds were steady at midday on Thursday as the market awaited the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision later in the day.

"Market expectations were leaning towards a hold on rates but with a slightly hawkish statement," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.

The rand was slightly firmer on the expectation that rates would be kept on hold.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.47% from 8.46% and the R207 was at 7.11% from 7.115%.

The rand was at R12.239 to the dollar from R12.2929.

US bond yields rose on a weaker dollar following the release of Chinese GDP numbers, which surprised to the upside.

The Chinese economy grew at 6.8% in the fourth quarter and 6.9% in 2017 from 6.7% in 2016.

US bonds were under added pressure with equity markets the preferred asset class as the Dow closed at a record high on Wednesday.

The US 10-year treasury was at 2.6029% from 2.5375%.