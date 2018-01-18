Asian stocks climb fresh peaks after new highs on Wall Street

Tokyo — Asian stocks struck record highs on Thursday, with a Wall Street rally supporting bullish sentiment.

The dollar pulled back from three-year lows as comments by European Central Bank officials tempered the euro’s recent rally.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%, building on the previous day’s gains to reach a fresh peak.

Australian stocks were flat, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2% and Japan’s Nikkei was last up 0.4% after reaching its highest level since late 1991.

Shanghai rose 0.4% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.4%.

US stocks jumped on Wednesday and the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 26,000 for the first time as investors’ expectations for higher earnings lifted stocks across sectors.

Optimism over prospects for sustained strong global growth and improved corporate earnings shave helped share markets rally at the start of 2018.

"Events related to North Korea pose potential risks, but there are very few factors holding equities back at the moment," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"And bullish US stocks, higher Treasury yields and signs of the euro’s recent surge running its course are all dollar-supportive factors," Ishikawa said.

The near-term market focus was on China’s gross domestic product data, due at 7am GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the world’s second-largest economy to have grown 6.7% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, slowing from a rise of 6.8% in the previous quarter.

"The downward trend is clear. We expect investment to come under pressure this year but we are relatively optimistic about consumption and exports," said Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities in Shanghai.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.4% higher at 90.878 after pulling back overnight from a three-year low of 90.279 set earlier in the week.

The euro was little changed at $1.2188, slipping from a three-year peak above $1.2300 after some ECB officials voiced concern about the currency’s strength.

The common currency had advanced this month on expectations that the central bank will take steps towards unwinding stimulus measures to normalise monetary policy.

The dollar was steady at ¥111.310 after surging 0.75% overnight, when it bounced from a four-month low of ¥110.190.

The Australian dollar dipped slightly to $0.7959 after being nudged off a four-month high of $0.8023 the previous day.

The two-year Treasury yield hovered near a nine-year high of 2.051% reached on Wednesday on expectation the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten monetary policy this year.

In commodities, crude oil prices extended gains on data showing a decline in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures rose 0.15% to $69.50 a barrel. On Monday, they hit a three-year high of $70.37.

US crude futures were 0.4% higher at $64.21 a barrel.

Despite the gains, many analysts are warning that the recent oil price rally may lose momentum.

"We reckon that the upside is now limited for oil prices. US shale oil output will increase by a good 111,000 barrels a day next month to 10-million barrels a day, and will rise to about 11-million barrels a day by the end of next year," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at future brokerage Forex.com.

"This would put the US on par with Saudi Arabia and Russia’s output," Razaqzada said.

Spot gold was down 0.25% at $1,326.50 an ounce, with the dollar’s bounce pulling it back from a four-month high of $1,344.43 set on Monday.

