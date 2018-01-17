Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock pick — Ashburton Mid Cap ETF

17 January 2018 - 08:46 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Nerina Visser from etfSA talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day — Ashburton Mid Cap exchange traded fund (ETF) (R805/+1.26%).

She says that when she looked at the big moves in December, there was a particularly big spike in financial shares.

Visser says she thinks 2018 will be the story of “SA Inc” so she will focus a lot more on positivity around SA and domestic stocks.

Ashburton Mid-Cap ETF is one of the best ways to really capture that, she says.

Nerina Visser, etfSA takes us through her stock pick of the day:

Nerina Visser from etfSA talks to Business Day TV about Ashburton Mid Cap exchange traded fund

As world markets rise, so does the JSE

The listed property sector, which is seen as an asset class apart from the all share index, recorded gains for a third consecutive day
Markets
19 hours ago

World markets advance with the Dow pushing over 26,000 points

The dollar steadies after a four-day slump as the euro retreats from a three-year high; one analyst notes ‘the global economy and global ...
Markets
14 hours ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss tells Business Day TV why he favours Sasol
Markets
1 day ago

Asian shares push higher after shrugging off early losses

Equities in Asia rise while the euro stands near a three-year peak on the rising expectation that the European Central Bank may pare its stimulus
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Is this bitcoin’s crash-and-burn moment?
Markets
2.
WATCH: Rand appears to have overextended itself ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE within sight of record high as ...
Markets
4.
Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by ...
Markets
5.
Rand consolidates around levels last seen in 2015
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.