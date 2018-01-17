WATCH: Stock pick — Ashburton Mid Cap ETF

Nerina Visser from etfSA talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day — Ashburton Mid Cap exchange traded fund (ETF) (R805/+1.26%).

She says that when she looked at the big moves in December, there was a particularly big spike in financial shares.

Visser says she thinks 2018 will be the story of “SA Inc” so she will focus a lot more on positivity around SA and domestic stocks.

Ashburton Mid-Cap ETF is one of the best ways to really capture that, she says.

