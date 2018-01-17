WATCH: Pending rate decision keeps bond trading tentative

SA bonds were mixed by midday on Tuesday as the rand firmed to its best level against the dollar since June 2015. The local currency hit R12.19 in intraday trading.

Investors are keeping an eye on the outcome of the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision after their three-day policy meeting.

By the close on Tuesday the R186 was bid at 8.46% from 8.49% and the R207 was at 7.13% from 7.17%.

James Turp, head of fixed income at Absa Asset Management, takes a look at the current trends in the fixed income market.